Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

A major update has surfaced regarding tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, with PWInsider reporting that the main event has now been set.

The headline match will feature a blockbuster women’s tag team showdown as Jade Cargill teams with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to battle Raw’s Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.

Elsewhere on the show, newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair is slated to meet Piper Niven of the Secret Hervice in singles competition. The Street Profits will step into the ring against members of Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline faction, while The Miz and Carmelo Hayes, calling themselves “Melo Don’t Miz,” will square off with the Motor City Machine Guns.

Fans can also expect an appearance from 17-time World Champion John Cena, who continues his farewell tour on tonight’s broadcast.

