AAA Wrestlers Split On Feelings Toward New WWE Partnership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 22, 2025
WWE President Nick Khan recently spoke directly to the AAA roster ahead of the Triplemanía XXXIII event, making it clear that the company’s involvement is not intended to be a takeover.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan addressed the locker room before the show and assured talent that WWE’s role is to help increase their global visibility. He emphasized that the goal of the partnership is to create more opportunities for the wrestlers and, ultimately, to generate more income for them.

Despite his assurances, the reaction among AAA talent was reportedly mixed. While some performers were optimistic about the potential benefits of WWE’s involvement, others expressed concern over new restrictions in their contracts. One of the key issues centers around clauses preventing them from working independent bookings in the United States, a move that could cut off an important source of earnings for many luchadors.

Triplemanía XXXIII also featured several WWE names in action, including Dominik Mysterio, who competed in a fatal four-way match for the AAA Mega Championship.

