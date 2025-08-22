Report Suggests WWE Expects Chris Jericho Back Soon

Chris Jericho’s future continues to be a hot topic in the wrestling world, with fresh details now emerging about his contract status and the growing speculation of a WWE return.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho’s AEW deal is due to expire at the end of this year. Dave Meltzer reports that there is a belief within WWE that he will “inevitably” make his way back, with talk of him possibly entering as a surprise in the Royal Rumble. WWE sources have even gone as far as to say they “expect him,” though Meltzer suggested this may also be a strategic move on Jericho’s part during negotiations.
The report also highlighted that some within AEW do not anticipate him re-signing, with expectations that his next chapter will begin in WWE. Jericho has not appeared on AEW television since April, further fueling the discussion about his next move.
Speculation picked up even more when Jericho recently “liked” a fan post on Instagram suggesting he should consider returning to WWE
