The Rock A Big Supporter Of AEW Star

A fresh update has emerged regarding Danhausen’s standing in AEW, and it has also revealed that the unique performer has caught the eye of one of wrestling’s all-time biggest names, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The revelation comes at a time when questions continue to be asked about his long-term future in AEW.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed Danhausen’s situation, building on a previous report from Fightful about his contractual status. Meltzer noted that interest in the gimmick exists within WWE and specifically mentioned Johnson’s admiration. “There are those in WWE into that gimmick, including Dwayne Johnson, who was a big fan of him when he first started making his name,” Meltzer explained.

Recent reports indicated that Danhausen’s AEW deal, which was nearing its expiration, has now been extended into 2026. This came as a result of injury time being added to his contract, something that was said to have been done “apparently against his wishes.” His television usage has remained limited despite his popularity, leaving uncertainty about what direction his run may take moving forward.

Since his AEW debut, Danhausen has built a strong following thanks to his eccentric character and comedic timing. However, a series of injuries and stop-start creative plans have prevented him from building momentum consistently. The situation continues to be one to watch as both AEW and WWE keep a close eye on the cult favorite.

