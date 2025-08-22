Injury To Austin Theory Forces WWE To Split A-Town Down Under

A recent update has shed light on why WWE chose to end the A-Town Down Under tag team and what the future now holds for Grayson Waller on Raw.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the split was not a creative shake-up but rather the result of Austin Theory suffering a legitimate injury. With Theory expected to be out of action for some time, WWE made the call to end the team instead of keeping Waller off television until his partner returned.

“Theory is out with an injury. They decided that instead of waiting for him to return, they’d just say there was a split,” Meltzer noted.

The report also highlighted WWE’s decision to shift Waller into a new role, aligning him with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. “And move Waller over to the New Day group to keep him on TV,” Meltzer explained. This has already played out on Raw in recent weeks, where Waller has been featured in segments alongside the former tag team champions.

