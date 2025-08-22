×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Injury To Austin Theory Forces WWE To Split A-Town Down Under

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 22, 2025
Injury To Austin Theory Forces WWE To Split A-Town Down Under

A recent update has shed light on why WWE chose to end the A-Town Down Under tag team and what the future now holds for Grayson Waller on Raw.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the split was not a creative shake-up but rather the result of Austin Theory suffering a legitimate injury. With Theory expected to be out of action for some time, WWE made the call to end the team instead of keeping Waller off television until his partner returned.

“Theory is out with an injury. They decided that instead of waiting for him to return, they’d just say there was a split,” Meltzer noted.

The report also highlighted WWE’s decision to shift Waller into a new role, aligning him with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. “And move Waller over to the New Day group to keep him on TV,” Meltzer explained. This has already played out on Raw in recent weeks, where Waller has been featured in segments alongside the former tag team champions.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Live

Lakeland, Florida

Aug. 22nd 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Aug. 23rd 2025

#nxt

WWE Heatwave 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Aug. 24th 2025

#heatwave

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 24th 2025

#lfg

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy