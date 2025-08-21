Former AEW & Former WWE Stars to Clash at Lucha Libre Event in Dallas, Texas

We received this press release about a pretty impressive looking Lucha Libre event happening in Dallas, Texas on August 30th.

This article is about the original Máscara Dorada. This August 30h we will be bringing Mexican wrestling super star Metalik, who will be teaming up with Misterioso, both of them are highly regarded stars in the CMLL and now working in the independent circuit. Metalik has also had a 5 year stint in the WWE (2016-2021) as well as New Japan Wrestling and the CMLL (2008-2016) where he had the name Mascara Dorada while with the CMLL upon leaving for the WWE he took the name of Gran Metalik which he owns to this day, he will be pairing up with Misterioso who is a CMLL legend also known as the "Rey Del Tenedor" and will be facing another legend in Mascara Magica another ex CMLL wrestler and Bengaly who have been wrestling together for the last couple of years which will make this match one for the ages. Also, the semi-final match will feature 2 soon to be wrestling superstars, one of them is Gravity which is Bandido's brother and is in the independent circuit now but had a stint with AEW and the other wrestler is Thaddeus The Savage King who is coming from Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school, you can't miss this event "FINAL COUNTDOWN" it will be explosive as advertised, there will be many more wrestlers and matches, the meet and greet will take place from 5 to 6 pm and first bell will ring at 6:30, we really hope to see you there. Venue: fut360 in Dallas Texas See poster for address and ticket prices. this event will also offer a raffle of a professional mask of "Cien Caras" all you need to enter the raffle is a can on non-perishable food to aid our friends that were badly impacted by the last flood