AEW Collision Spoilers For August 23 2025 – Former WWE Star Makes Debut

The August 23, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite was taped earlier this week in Glasgow, Scotland. Below are the full results from the show, courtesy of Jamie Lister and PWInsider.com.

Hechicero, Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, and Lance Archer vs Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Hiromu Takahashi

Winners: Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Hiromu Takahashi

Isla Dawn vs Megan Bayne

Winner: Megan Bayne

Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata vs Skye Blue and Julia Hart

Winners: Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata

Backstage, Daniel Garcia gave an interview where he addressed Nigel McGuinness. Garcia urged Nigel to capture the IWGP Championship at Forbidden Door, insisting that he prove himself as the better wrestler.

Max Caster vs Zack Sabre Jr.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr. at 2:37

Following the match, Zack Sabre Jr. and Nigel McGuinness went face to face in the ring.

Tomohiro Ishii vs Konosuke Takeshita

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Big Bill vs Mark Andrews

Winner: Big Bill

Gates of Agony vs The Grizzled Young Veterans

Winners: Gates of Agony

Paragon vs The Young Bucks

Winners: The Young Bucks after Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada interfered.

After the match, Okada and The Young Bucks launched an attack on Swerve Strickland when he came out to confront Okada.