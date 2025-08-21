AEW Collision Spoilers For August 23 2025 – Former WWE Star Makes Debut

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
The August 23, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite was taped earlier this week in Glasgow, Scotland. Below are the full results from the show, courtesy of Jamie Lister and PWInsider.com.
Hechicero, Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, and Lance Archer vs Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Hiromu Takahashi
Winners: Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Hiromu Takahashi
Isla Dawn vs Megan Bayne
Winner: Megan Bayne
Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata vs Skye Blue and Julia Hart
Winners: Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata
Backstage, Daniel Garcia gave an interview where he addressed Nigel McGuinness. Garcia urged Nigel to capture the IWGP Championship at Forbidden Door, insisting that he prove himself as the better wrestler.
Max Caster vs Zack Sabre Jr.
Winner: Zack Sabre Jr. at 2:37
Following the match, Zack Sabre Jr. and Nigel McGuinness went face to face in the ring.
Tomohiro Ishii vs Konosuke Takeshita
Winner: Konosuke Takeshita
Big Bill vs Mark Andrews
Winner: Big Bill
Gates of Agony vs The Grizzled Young Veterans
Winners: Gates of Agony
Paragon vs The Young Bucks
Winners: The Young Bucks after Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada interfered.
After the match, Okada and The Young Bucks launched an attack on Swerve Strickland when he came out to confront Okada.
Lakeland, Florida
Aug. 22nd 2025
Sebring, Florida
Aug. 23rd 2025
Lowell, Massachusetts
Aug. 24th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Aug. 24th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Aug. 26th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 27th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 29th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 29th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 30th 2025
