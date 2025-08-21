×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Collision Spoilers For August 23 2025 – Former WWE Star Makes Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 21, 2025
AEW Collision Spoilers For August 23 2025 – Former WWE Star Makes Debut

The August 23, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite was taped earlier this week in Glasgow, Scotland. Below are the full results from the show, courtesy of Jamie Lister and PWInsider.com.

Hechicero, Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, and Lance Archer vs Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Hiromu Takahashi
Winners: Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Hiromu Takahashi

Isla Dawn vs Megan Bayne
Winner: Megan Bayne

Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata vs Skye Blue and Julia Hart
Winners: Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata

Backstage, Daniel Garcia gave an interview where he addressed Nigel McGuinness. Garcia urged Nigel to capture the IWGP Championship at Forbidden Door, insisting that he prove himself as the better wrestler.

Max Caster vs Zack Sabre Jr.
Winner: Zack Sabre Jr. at 2:37

Following the match, Zack Sabre Jr. and Nigel McGuinness went face to face in the ring.

Tomohiro Ishii vs Konosuke Takeshita
Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Big Bill vs Mark Andrews
Winner: Big Bill

Gates of Agony vs The Grizzled Young Veterans
Winners: Gates of Agony

Paragon vs The Young Bucks
Winners: The Young Bucks after Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada interfered.

After the match, Okada and The Young Bucks launched an attack on Swerve Strickland when he came out to confront Okada.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Live

Lakeland, Florida

Aug. 22nd 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Aug. 23rd 2025

#nxt

WWE Heatwave 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Aug. 24th 2025

#heatwave

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 24th 2025

#lfg

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy