Mercedes Mone Says She Does Not Care About WWE Counter-Programming AEW

Mercedes Mone is not concerned about WWE’s attempts to counter AEW programming.

In recent months, AEW pay-per-views have often been scheduled opposite NXT specials, and it was confirmed this week that WWE will run a main roster premium live event against AEW All Out on September 20. Additionally, reports suggest that TNA Impact could eventually air head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays if a new TV deal is reached with a WWE-affiliated network such as The CW or A&E.

When asked by TV Insider what she thinks about WWE putting on shows opposite AEW, Mone made her stance clear.

“I don’t watch them. I don’t care about them,” Mone said. “I’m ‘Eight Belts Mone.’ I’m a champion of so many different companies. So, the more the merrier. If they want to put on wrestling shows while we have wrestling shows, I’m always going to be better. I’m always better. That’s why I call myself ‘The CEO.’ They can keep on doing whatever they want to do, but AEW is taking over. If you want to watch the best, good wrestling, watch AEW.”

This weekend’s AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door event will not face direct competition from NXT. Forbidden Door will be held in London during the afternoon, while NXT Heatwave will take place later that night in Lowell, Massachusetts. Mone is set to defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match against Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla.

Mone also discussed her role in AEW’s creative process, explaining how much influence she has in shaping her storylines.

“I work with whoever Tony wants me to work with,” she said. “That’s why I’m ‘The CEO.’ That’s why I came here because I watched the women, and said, ‘This is the place for me to be because there is so much passion and drive.’ We legit have the greatest women’s division in all of professional wrestling. The best from Toni Storm, Athena, Kris Statlander, Willow, and I can go on and on and on. I really feel like the last year-and-a-half there has been such a shift in the energy with what we bring to AEW television. We’re getting more time, more matches and more in-depth storylines. It has been such great growth. Being a part of it has been so amazing for myself and my career.”

