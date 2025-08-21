×
Lance Anoa’i Hit With Another Injury Delay In WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 21, 2025
Lance Anoa’i’s anticipated WWE NXT debut has been hit with another setback. A new report has confirmed that the second-generation star from the legendary Anoa’i wrestling family has suffered yet another injury, keeping him on the sidelines.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed during the Fightful Select Q&A podcast that Anoa’i has endured a difficult run of injuries since signing with WWE in the summer of 2024. “He’s had a couple of setbacks. He got injured very early after getting signed last year, and was planned to be sidelined pretty well into 2025,” Sapp explained. “However, based on what we heard, he sustained another injury after that and was still injured this summer. Just very unfortunate luck that has prevented him from appearing.”

Despite the string of setbacks, Anoa’i’s background speaks for itself. He made his mark in Major League Wrestling between 2018 and 2023 and also competed for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. At 33 years old, he carries on the proud family legacy as the son of Samu of The Headshrinkers and cousin to Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu.

