×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

New Report Suggests Medical Malpractice May Have Played Role In Hulk Hogan’s Death

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 21, 2025
New Report Suggests Medical Malpractice May Have Played Role In Hulk Hogan’s Death

Hulk Hogan’s death is now at the center of serious questions, with new details emerging that suggest medical malpractice may have played a role.

TMZ Sports has reported that law enforcement documents point to concerns raised by an occupational therapist who was present when Hogan stopped breathing inside his Florida home. According to the police report, the therapist told officers that Hogan’s phrenic nerve had been severed during a recent surgery, which may have compromised his ability to breathe.

The phrenic nerve is vital because it controls the diaphragm, the muscle responsible for breathing. Rather than showing signs of chest pain, sources say Hogan simply stopped breathing, prompting his wife, Sky, to immediately call for help.

Sky has since confirmed that the wrestling icon’s phrenic nerve was damaged during surgery. She also revealed that an autopsy has been conducted but declined to share its results. She further confirmed that, as of now, Hogan’s body has not been cremated.

TMZ Sports previously confirmed that Hogan passed away on July 24, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death continues.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Live

Lakeland, Florida

Aug. 22nd 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Aug. 23rd 2025

#nxt

WWE Heatwave 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Aug. 24th 2025

#heatwave

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 24th 2025

#lfg

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy