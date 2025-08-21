New Report Suggests Medical Malpractice May Have Played Role In Hulk Hogan’s Death

Hulk Hogan’s death is now at the center of serious questions, with new details emerging that suggest medical malpractice may have played a role.

TMZ Sports has reported that law enforcement documents point to concerns raised by an occupational therapist who was present when Hogan stopped breathing inside his Florida home. According to the police report, the therapist told officers that Hogan’s phrenic nerve had been severed during a recent surgery, which may have compromised his ability to breathe.

The phrenic nerve is vital because it controls the diaphragm, the muscle responsible for breathing. Rather than showing signs of chest pain, sources say Hogan simply stopped breathing, prompting his wife, Sky, to immediately call for help.

Sky has since confirmed that the wrestling icon’s phrenic nerve was damaged during surgery. She also revealed that an autopsy has been conducted but declined to share its results. She further confirmed that, as of now, Hogan’s body has not been cremated.

TMZ Sports previously confirmed that Hogan passed away on July 24, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death continues.

