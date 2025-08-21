×
Booker T Comments On Rumor Of WWE Having First Rights To Buy TNA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 21, 2025
Booker T Comments On Rumor Of WWE Having First Rights To Buy TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently weighed in on speculation that WWE could have the first right of refusal to purchase TNA Wrestling should the promotion ever be put up for sale. Speaking on his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T said he finds the rumor credible given the ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA, but he also stressed that the company is thriving on its own at present.

According to the rumor, WWE may have a clause that would give them the first chance to buy TNA from its parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Booker T admitted he could see such a clause existing. “I could see something like that being, you know, available for WWE, just because all the work that they’re doing together right now,” he explained.

Despite that possibility, Booker T made it clear he does not believe a sale is on the horizon. He praised TNA’s current creative direction, noting the momentum they have gained through their recent partnership with WWE NXT. “I don’t see TNA being sold anytime soon, because I think they got a really, really good thing going,” he said. “You know, I think it only can get better for TNA right now. It’s a huge upside for TNA to still be in business.”

Booker T did acknowledge that money can always change things quickly, pointing to the financial strength of WWE’s parent company. “Can [WWE/TKO] write a huge check for somebody to just say, ‘Hey, man, let us run this thing.’ And, you know, hey, take this with you and somebody look at that check, and they go, ‘oh, man, I appreciate it.’… because they got deep pockets. Man, they got deep pockets, you know, and money talks, bull crap walks.”

If WWE were ever to purchase TNA, Booker T said he believes they would allow the brand to continue operating rather than shutting it down as they did with WCW. “I would imagine, if they wish to buy TNA, they would keep it in existence,” he commented.

Reflecting on WWE’s purchase of WCW in 2001, Booker T admitted he wishes the same mindset had been applied back then. “I just wish they would have had that same thing around the early 2000s – that same mindset around the early 2000s when WCW came along,” he added.

