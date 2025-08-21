Trish Stratus Announces Heartbreaking Loss Of Her Mother

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has shared some heartbreaking news with her fans and followers. On Wednesday, Stratus took to Instagram to announce that her beloved mother had passed away last week following a battle with cancer.

Stratus, who has often spoken about the importance of family throughout her career, posted an emotional video compilation along with a lengthy message paying tribute to the woman she called her “best friend” and “safe place.”

In her statement, Stratus wrote:

“My mama is gone. I don’t even know how to write this… she passed last week and I haven’t been able to find the words. It’s as if writing the words makes it more real that my best friend, my safe place, my go-to, the one who was there for every single moment of my life, showing up for me in ways that no one else ever could for every milestone, every heartbreak, every joy – is gone. She was always there and now she won’t be.

You’ve all seen her by my side – cheering me on from the crowd, along for my travels, exceeding expectations as a Nana – practically a second mom to my children. My kids only know a life where their Nana was always there. Explaining to them that she won’t be there anymore was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.

She fought through so many battles in her life with a strength that amazed me, and even in her hardest days, she was still thinking of everyone else first. That was my mama – selfless, brave, and full of love.

My heart feels broken in a way I can’t describe. Life will never feel the same. I can’t imagine my world without her… not being able to pick up the phone to hear her voice, her advice, her laugh. People have told me time will heal but right now it just feels like a piece of me will be missing forever and I will never feel whole again.

My only solace is that I will carry her in everything I do and mama, I promise your grandkids will never forget the incredible woman their Nana was.

Thank you for loving me so fiercely, for shaping me into who I am, and for showing me what it means to be resilient. You are my literal fighting spirit and dammit, I’m gonna miss you so much! #fuckcancer #mamastratus”

WNS sends our condolences to Trish Stratus.