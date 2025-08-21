×
ESPN Quietly Removes AEW From Website Amid New WWE Partnership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 21, 2025
It looks like ESPN has quietly removed All Elite Wrestling content from its official website, just as the network prepares to launch its new exclusive partnership with WWE next month. Fans spotted the change, which highlights the growing competition between WWE and AEW.

On ESPN.com, the “Professional Wrestling” section previously featured pages for both WWE and AEW. While the WWE link remains live, the AEW link now redirects to a “page not found” error, signaling that the content has been taken down.

This development comes on the heels of the recently announced WWE–ESPN deal, which will see all of WWE’s Premium Live Events stream on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer platform starting September 20. The first event under the deal will be Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, airing head-to-head with AEW All Out.

The move fits into a larger strategy by WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, to directly challenge AEW’s major shows. WWE has repeatedly scheduled NXT events against AEW pay-per-views this year, including NXT Battleground against Double or Nothing and NXT Heatwave opposite Forbidden Door.

Neither ESPN nor AEW has commented on the website update, but with WWE’s new partnership set to kick off, the timing suggests ESPN is choosing to elevate its relationship with WWE while scaling back visibility for AEW.

