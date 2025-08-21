Date Set For John Cena WWE Retirement Match

NBC Sports sent out the following press release…

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 20, 2025 – Peacock and WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), have entered into a new multi-year partnership that will see Saturday Night’s Main Event stream live and exclusively on Peacock.

The historic program will return in primetime four times a year, showcasing WWE’s biggest stars, rivalries, and championship bouts. This year, fans can look forward to two events: the first on November 1, followed by a December 13 edition featuring John Cena’s highly anticipated retirement match.

As part of the agreement, the WWE Network archive will stay available on Peacock through the end of 2025. In addition, NXT Premium Live Events will continue on the platform until March 2026. The SmackDown library will also remain accessible on a 30-day delay, while USA Network will keep its position as the exclusive live broadcaster of Friday Night SmackDown.

“We’re excited to bring Saturday Night’s Main Event exclusively to Peacock beginning this fall,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “NBCU have been terrific longtime partners, and we look forward to continuing to work with them for years to come.”

“Peacock has had a wonderful relationship with the WWE and we’re excited to see it continue far into the future,” added Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “Saturday Night’s Main Event is some of the most premium content the WWE produces, including John Cena’s upcoming retirement match, and it will be all live and exclusive on Peacock.”

Saturday Night’s Main Event first debuted on NBC in 1985, running until 1991, before making a return in September 2024 with a special broadcast on NBC and Peacock from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the very arena where the original event took place.

