Report Reveals How WWE Secured WrestlePalooza Name For New PLE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 21, 2025
WWE recently unveiled plans for its brand new premium live event WrestlePalooza, and now fresh information has surfaced regarding how the company secured the name and its broader trademark strategy.

According to Fightful Select, independent promotion F1RST Wrestling, which had previously run shows under the WrestlePalooza name, formally stepped away from using it earlier this month. A memo dated August 11 reportedly instructed staff that the company was putting a “FULL STOP on all things WRESTLEPALOOZA,” effectively clearing the way for WWE to take ownership.

Just days later, WWE filed an official trademark for WrestlePalooza on August 20, covering a wide range of merchandise. The filing includes clothing like t-shirts and jackets, along with action figures, playsets, toy wrestling rings, board games, and collectible championship belts, signaling the company’s major investment in the brand.

The debut WrestlePalooza will be held on September 20 in Indianapolis and will mark the first WWE premium live event to stream on ESPN’s new platform. Featured matches are set to include John Cena vs Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

