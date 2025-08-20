AEW Dynamite Results - August 20, 2025

AEW Dynamite is a taped show tonight from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Featured below are ongoing results, beginning at 8/7c.

Bryan Danielson Kicks Off The Show

The show kicks off with the introduction of Bryan Danielson. The crowd goes wild as "The American Dragon" makes his way down to the ring, leading "YES!" chants, as he settles in at ringside to handle color commentary in the absence of Taz.

Will Ospreay Opens Things Up

Now the real opener kicks off, as Will Ospreay's theme hits. "The Aerial Assassin" comes down and settles in the ring on the microphone to loud chants of his name. Ospreay says he's had an awful month and he knew he could count on them to lift him up.

Ospreay claims he isn’t cleared for Sunday, but it doesn’t matter because it’s an unsanctioned match. The Death Riders then come out and end up attacking Ospreay, before JetSpeed and Hiroshi Tanahashi come out to make the save. This leads into our opening match.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli

The bell sounds to get things started. After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth action, the referee sees Marina Shafir get involved one-too many times, so she gets ejected from ringside. Will Ospreay comes out to a big pop to carry her to the back.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this fast-paced, high-intensity opening trios bout continues. When the show returns, we see NJPW talents The War Dogs, Gabe Kidd and others get involved.

Order is restored, but then Ospreay runs back out with a body in a body-bag. The commentators assume it is Marina Shafir. The distraction allows Tanahashi and his team to pick up the win. The Death Riders and War Dogs attack after the bell.

The Young Bucks come out and super kick Ospreay. The Opps come out to help. The Death Riders go to unzip the body bag, and out pops Darby Allin kicking their respective asses. The Opps run back out to help, and all hell breaks loose with people fighting everywhere. Allin hits a balcony dive Coffin Drop.

Winners: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight

Tony Schiavone Interviews Adam Copeland & Christian Cage

The show returns from a commercial break to Tony Schiavone standing in the ring. He introduces his first of two guests at this time. Out comes Adam Copeland to his legendary theme music, which the Glasgow crowd loudly sings, long after it's turned off.

Christian Cage's music hits next, and he gets a mixed reaction coming out. He heads down and joins Cope in the ring. Cage starts off by demanding that everyone in Glasgow sits down and shuts their mouths while he conducts his business. Cope yanks the mic away and asks what he's doing.

Cage makes it clear that they're not having a bubbly happy reunion, but a partnership out of necessity. He says they're not on the same page but at this point, they're at least both writing in the same book. They shake hands and the crowd loves it.

Nick Wayne appears on the big screen after Momma Wayne and Kip Sabian come out. Nick talks about suffering a broken foot. He claims to always be one step ahead of Christian though, and says that still is the case. Some music plays and we see a movie scene of Luchasaurus.

He sits up in a hospital bed, ala Frankenstein, and pops up and is back to life. Inside the arena, the theme hits and out comes the monster-man himself to a mega-crowd reaction. He hits the ring and takes out Copeland and Cage. Kip Sabian and Luchasaurus will now face them at Forbidden Door.

Mark Briscoe Is Looking For MJF, MJF Is Looking For Help

We go backstage with Mark Briscoe. He said he was coming after MJF. We head to a commercial break. Back from the break, we go backstage with Ricochet and Gates of Agony. MJF comes in and says that his enemy is looking for him. MJF is looking for help. Ricochet says he has a deal. They tell the camera man to get out.

AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals

FTR vs. Brodido

It's time to crown the finalists in the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament and determine the next challengers for the titles. Brodido duo Brody King and Bandido make their way out, as do FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The bell sounds and it will be Harwood and Bandido kicking things off for their respective teams. Dax sends Bandido to the corner and trash talks him…both men circle the ring, as Dax grabs the arm of the ROH Champion. Bandido sends Dax down.

Both men lock up again. Dax takes down Bandido, both men run the ropes, as Dax hits Bandido with a shoulder block, sending him to the mat. Dax calls for Bandido to bring it. We get a standing switch from Dax. Bandido tries for a pinfall. Dax tags in Cash Wheeler.

Bandido and Cash lock up. Cash grabs the arm of Bandido and twists it. Bandido leg trips Cash…Bandido takes Cash down and then sends Dax to the floor. Cash goes to the floor. The Hurt Syndicate are shown watching in the back. Dax grabs a chair, but the ref grabs the chair and tosses it.

Brody King is tagged in. He sends Wheeler down with a push and then chops as he gets up. Cash tags in Dax. Dax attempts to hit King, but it has no affect. King chops Dax, sending him down. As Dax gets up, King chops him down again. Dax fires back and piledrives King, who gets up and takes down Cash and Dax.

King picks up Bandido who came in and sends him on Dax. FTR double teams Kings and sends him through the ropes and is hit by a loaded sling…appears to have been a pipe. Dax goes to the floor and grabs a mic. He tells the fans to respect Big Stoke as King is bleeding from the forehead and down by the announce table.

On that note, we head to a mid-match break. When we return, we have a wide shot of the venue as a blood Brody King is back in the ring, tagging in Bandido, who takes down Wheeler with a head scissors. Bandido nails Dax…Cash is back in, but is sent out to floor, as is Dax.

Bandido leaps over the top, but is caught by FTR an sent head first into the apron. Dax chops Bandido. The steel pipe is shown on the floor. King is up on the apron. Dax hits a brain-buster on Bandido and covers him for a two count. FTR double team Bandido.

Cash is tagged in…he covers Bandido for only a two count. Cash has Bandido in a headlock. Bandido tries to make a tag, but Cash prevents it. Dax is tagged in. He sets up Bandido on the top rope. Dax chops Bandido, who then comes back with chops on Dax.

Bandido continues the chops as Dax falls on his back. Bandido comes off the top with a big cross body and covers Dax for only a two count. We head to another break. When we return, the two teams end up going to the time limit draw. It will be a three-way for the tag titles at Forbidden Door. Hurt Syndicate comes out and stares them down.

Winners: Time Limit Draw

MJF Forces Hangman Page To Agree To Demands

Hangman Page's theme hits, and out comes the AEW World Champion for the advertised face-to-face with MJF. He makes his way out and down to the ring to a great reception. He walks quickly to the ring with purpose. Page says that last week he was jumped from behind in the parking lot by MJF.

Page says that it is a waste of time to call out MJF…he is an insecure and gutless coward. Page says that there will be nothing underhanded and he will shove his size twelves up his checked a–! The music of MJF hits. So far no MJF, as the fans boo.

Tony Schiavone grabs a mic and has a camera backstage. MJF says he wants to speak to him, but if he doesn’t leave the ring, something bad will happen. We go to MJF on the big screen. Mark Briscoe is shown tied up with GOA and Ricochet.

MJF says he has three requests for Forbidden Door. MJF dumps gas on Mark Briscoe and says he will be Kentucky Fried…the tile can change hands by DQ, can change hands by count out and he doesn’t have to use his contract at Forbidden Door.

MJF asks for a lighter. He tells Page, he has until the count of five…Page tells MJF to put it down and agrees to MJF’s stipulation, he tells Page he is still a hero. Page grabs a chair and heads to the back. We see him rough up security looking for MJF, to no avail.

Mercedes Mone & Athena vs. Timeless Toni Storm & Alex Windsor

It's main event time!

Persephone is shown in the front row watching on. Athena and Mercedes Mone make their respective ring walks. Alex Windsor makes her way out, and then finally, AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm comes out in black-and-white.

Storm and Windsor head to join Mone and Athena in the ring for our final match of this week's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London 'go-home show' from Glasgow. Windsor and Mone kick things off for their respective teams. Windsor starts strong, but Mone takes over.

Storm tags in and in an Austin Powers moment yells, "Get in my belly!" to Mone. Loud. With the accent and all. Mone is freaked out by this, so she backs up and tags out. Athena comes in and knocks Storm down. Athena slaps her own ass to taunt Storm, which brings Storm back to life.

Soon after that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our main event of the evening continues. When the show returns, Athena accidently nails Mone’. Windsor tags Storm and drop kicks Athena. Storm then hits Athena with big right hands and then suplexes her, cover her, but Athena kicks out at two.

Alex sends Mone’ to the floor. Windsor then drops Athena with a lariat. Storm is tagged back in. Windsor is sent to the floor. Storm chops Athena, as she comes off the ropes, Mone’ drops Storm from behind. Athena and Mone’ double team Storm in the corner.

Athena is grabs Storm, but Storm counters with a DDT. Both women are down. Athena crawls to the corner, makes the tag to Mone’…Windsor is tagged in! Windsor takes Mone’s down with a shoulder block! Windsor then connects with a lariat on Mone’ and covers her for only a two count.

Windsor then blue thunder bombs Mone’ but Mone’ kicks out at two. Athena drops Storm head first on the steel steps. In the ring, Windsor nails Athena, but Mone’ grabs Alex, but counters and drops Mone’ with a Samoan drop. It looks all over.

From there, however, we see Windsor apply a scorpion death lock on Mone’ but she is not legal. Athena comes in and nails Windsor from behind. Athena covers Windsor for the win. Storm's neck is being checked as the show ends. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Mercedes Mone & Athena