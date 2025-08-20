×
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed Confirmed For WWE Clash In Paris

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 20, 2025
Roman Reigns’ next major test has been confirmed for WWE’s Clash in Paris premium live event. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media on Wednesday to announce that Reigns will face Bronson Reed in a singles match on August 31 in Paris, France.

The challenge has been building for weeks, with Reed constantly mocking “The Tribal Chief” by stealing his sneakers and calling himself the “Tribal Thief.” On the latest episode of Raw, Reigns finally struck back, getting the better of Reed and The Vision during a heated post-match brawl before demanding the match be made official.

Pearce has now signed off on the bout, setting the stage for a personal showdown between Reigns and Reed at Clash in Paris.

The event is already shaping up to be one of WWE’s biggest international shows of the year, with Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal four-way, John Cena taking on Logan Paul, and Sheamus battling Rusev in a “Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook.”

