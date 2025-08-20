×
Natalya Becomes First Woman To Win Lou Thesz Award

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 20, 2025
Natalya Becomes First Woman To Win Lou Thesz Award

WWE veteran Natalya has made history as the first woman to receive the prestigious Lou Thesz Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club. The third-generation star announced the honor on Instagram, calling it a milestone that reflects her lifelong dedication to professional wrestling.

“To be the first woman to be awarded the prestigious Lou Thesz award means so much to me as Lou Thesz is held as a standard bearer in wrestling,” she wrote, later adding, “The wrestling business has never been easy. It’s not easy today. It never gets easy, and if it ever does, I’ll know that’s when it’s time to hang them up.”

The Lou Thesz Award is one of wrestling’s highest honors, recognizing individuals who embody Thesz’s legacy of technical excellence and respect for the sport. Natalya now joins an elite list of past recipients, including her uncle Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, Ron Simmons, and J.J. Dillon.

Over her WWE career, Natalya has become a cornerstone of the women’s division, winning multiple championships and holding Guinness World Records for the most matches, wins, and pay-per-view appearances by a woman in WWE history. As the first female graduate of the Hart Dungeon, she has carried on her family’s legacy while mentoring future generations of superstars.

This award cements her place as one of wrestling’s true standard bearers, honoring both her longevity and lasting influence on the industry.

