Bryan Danielson Set For Guest Commentary On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson is set to provide commentary during tonight’s special AEW Dynamite.

AEW has officially announced that “The American Dragon” will join the broadcast desk as a guest commentator for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite.

The stacked card for tonight includes:

Athena & Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm & Alex Windsor

Will Ospreay in conversation with Jon Moxley before Forbidden Door

An appearance from Hangman Page

Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Hiroshi Tanahashi

World Tag Team Title Qualifier Tournament Final: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido)

Cope & Christian Cage address the crowd