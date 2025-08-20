×
Bryan Danielson Set For Guest Commentary On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 20, 2025
Bryan Danielson is set to provide commentary during tonight’s special AEW Dynamite.

AEW has officially announced that “The American Dragon” will join the broadcast desk as a guest commentator for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite.

The stacked card for tonight includes:

  • Athena & Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm & Alex Windsor

  • Will Ospreay in conversation with Jon Moxley before Forbidden Door

  • An appearance from Hangman Page

  • Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Hiroshi Tanahashi

  • World Tag Team Title Qualifier Tournament Final: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido)

  • Cope & Christian Cage address the crowd

 
 
 
 
 
