Montez Ford Says The Street Profits Have Never Considered Turning On Each Other

Montez Ford has made it clear that fans should not expect The Street Profits to follow the common wrestling path of tag team partners eventually turning on one another.

Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Ford addressed the speculation that he and Angelo Dawkins might one day split in WWE. Ford pointed out that while many legendary teams across music and wrestling have eventually fractured, he and Dawkins have never even entertained the idea.

“Me and Dawks have had success for a very long time. Just like with any team or with any organization, the Jackson Five, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, whatever it is, they’ve always wanted to see the solo acts do their thing. Rightfully so. Once you start taking the attention off going solo and doing all the other things, then your success as a tag team just starts going down. One thing that me and Dawks are very happy about and one thing that I’m specifically happy about is that no matter how high or low we’ve gotten, one of the decisions of us turning on each other has never crossed our minds.”

Ford also referenced other high-profile teams in WWE that eventually collapsed, but stressed that The Street Profits have chosen a different path.

“Not to throw shade on nobody, but I’m going to go ahead and do it. You got The Usos, you’ve got all these tag teams that turned against their brother. In like 10 years, we’ve never decided to do that because we know that nobody wins when the family feuds. If that opportunity arises or approaches and me and Dawks are in the Royal Rumble at the same time and we’re glancing across from each other, it’s a respectful thing like, ‘Hey brother, I love you, but this where we at right now.’ Since we’re a tag team, since we’re a unit, we ain’t paying attention to that noise too much. We see it and we respect it, but you can’t take attention off the task at hand. It’s like if a player is going to another team next year and he just starts playing like ass because he know he’s leaving.”

Ford’s comments reinforce that while both men may have singles aspirations at some point, The Street Profits are firmly united in their mission as a tag team.