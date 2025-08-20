×
Internal Reaction In WWE To Talk Of Chris Jericho Comeback

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 20, 2025
What is really going on with the talk of Chris Jericho heading back to WWE?

Speculation has been swirling ever since Jericho liked a social media post over the weekend that mentioned his AEW contract could expire at the end of this year, sparking chatter about whether a WWE return could be in the cards. That quickly snowballed into reports claiming that backstage conversations in WWE were already happening about a possible comeback in 2026.

However, the situation may not be as far along as some fans have been led to believe. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, reporting via Fightful Select, noted that his WWE sources told him Jericho’s name has not surfaced in any creative meetings. If discussions about his future have taken place, they have not reached the creative side of the company.

Jericho remains on positive terms with WWE, but sources close to the situation stressed that it is far too early to predict his next move since he still has months left on his AEW deal. As for AEW, Sapp added that while no creative pitches for Jericho’s role have come his way, those types of talks usually occur directly between Tony Khan and Jericho himself.

