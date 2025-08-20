WWE Announces WrestlePalooza To Debut On ESPN This September

WWE has officially confirmed a groundbreaking announcement that will reshape its future in sports entertainment.

The company revealed that its newly created premium live event, WrestlePalooza, will debut on September 20 from Indianapolis. Not only will this mark the launch of a brand-new show, but it also comes with a historic broadcast partnership.

For the first time ever, a WWE premium live event will air live on ESPN, signaling the start of a new era for the company. WWE described the announcement with the tagline, “A new home. A new PLE. A new era.”

The event promises to be a landmark occasion for both WWE and its fans, as the collaboration with ESPN represents a major step forward in expanding the reach of its content to a wider sports audience.

