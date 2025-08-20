Karrion Kross Returning To The Ring At WrestlePro Event

Fans eager to see Karrion Kross back in the ring will not have to wait much longer.

The former WWE star is gearing up for his first match since leaving the company, as he is scheduled to appear at WrestlePro’s September 21st event titled “Killer Smokeshow.”

Kross will revive his Killer Kross persona for the show, and Scarlett will be alongside him. His opponent has not yet been revealed. The official announcement for the event read:

Karrion Kross’ last WWE match took place at SummerSlam 2025, where he faced Sami Zayn. Despite fan support, Kross did not come away with the victory. Shortly after, both he and Scarlett exited WWE when their contracts expired and were not renewed.

The duo is also confirmed for several appearances beyond WrestlePro as part of their “Killer Smokeshow” convention tour, which is scheduled to run from August through November.