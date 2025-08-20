How The First TLC Match Came To Be, According To Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy recently reflected on one of the most influential matches in wrestling history during an episode of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." The current TNA World Tag Team Champion looked back at the creation of the famous TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) match and explained how the idea came to life through Vince McMahon’s direction.

Hardy recalled the conversations that took place following the success of the Triangle Ladder Match at WrestleMania 2000, noting how McMahon was eager to capitalize on the momentum.

“After the success of the triangle ladder match at WrestleMania 2000 , a week, a couple of weeks later, the conversation starts circulating. And I think Vince had already made up his mind, like, ‘Hey, let’s redo this, but let’s brand it in a more specific way. You know, I think people associate The Hardys with ladders, people associate The Dudleys with tables, maybe we can associate something with Edge and Christian, and we’ll go with the chairs. And we’ll figure out a way to brand this match. It’s all about tables, ladders, and chairs as weapons. And that’s ultimately what we’ll do.’ And then I am still not sure of who officially came up with the term TLC, Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. But as we’ve said now a lot of the last couple of weeks… the fact that Mick Foley branded it with saying, ‘Tables, Ladders and Chairs, oh my!’ You know, that was a huge selling point for that first-ever TLC.”

When asked about the pressure that came with setting new standards in such high-risk matches, Hardy admitted the expectations were overwhelming.

“No doubt. I mean, the bar was very high on these matches.”

Fans can listen to the full conversation by checking out the complete podcast episode.