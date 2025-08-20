×
WWE Fan Claims Her Bayley Signs Were Confiscated At Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 20, 2025
WWE Raw featured another intriguing vignette for Bayley this past Monday, continuing the story of the former Women’s Champion battling with self-doubt and teasing a potential return to her old “hugger” persona. The segment left fans speculating about what direction her character may take in the weeks ahead.

Away from the cameras, one fan in attendance experienced a disappointing moment during the show. A supporter named Becca Wiley revealed on social media that WWE staff confiscated her handmade signs at the event.

“My Poppy made me my first WWE sign. Since then, I’ve made [them] for every show, indy or pro. He always loved seeing them, and this will be the first time I can’t show him. No matter how old I get, I’ll carry on the tradition he started 🕊️♥️ @itsBayleyWWE @NatbyNature @TheTrinity_Fatu,” Wiley wrote on X.

She later posted a picture of herself holding one of her posters by the arena entrance before it was taken away, adding, “Got this photo before they took my poster away from me 🥴 Anyways. Here for you @itsBayleyWWE ♥️ #wweraw.”

As of now, there has been no explanation as to why the signs were allegedly removed, but the situation has generated discussion among fans online. 

