Becky Lynch Opens Up On Balancing WWE Career And Family Plans

Becky Lynch has shared that she and Seth Rollins are feeling some family pressure at home, particularly from their daughter Roux, who has been asking for a sibling.

Speaking on Cody Rhodes’ So What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Lynch revealed that Roux has been persistent about wanting a little brother.

“She’s always asking for a little brother. She wants a little brother,” Lynch said of her daughter, who will turn five later this year.

While Lynch admitted she would love to expand the family eventually, she explained that her career is in a place she is deeply enjoying right now.

“I’m really loving wrestling, I’m loving the acting roles that I’m getting. I kind of feel like momentum is on my side. And eventually, I would love another one. We’ve got to kind of figure that out.”

She added that Roux’s timing in bringing it up can be difficult.

“It’s like the worst thing she could possibly say to me. She’s like, when you’re done working, when you make enough money, then can I have my little brother?”

Lynch emphasized her love of her work while balancing family life.

“The other part of that is I love working. I love working. I love what I do. Like, I love going out and having nights like tonight (at WWE Evolution). I love it. Just shot the pilot for Movers. I loved every second of that. And then I love coming home, looking after my little girl. But growing the family would be also amazing. There’s not enough time, you know what I mean? There’s not enough time. I want to do it all.”

When asked by Rhodes how she responds when Roux asks about a sibling, Lynch admitted it always leaves her emotional.

“It always like hits me in the gut. And she’s said it multiple times now. She keeps saying like, when is my little brother going to get here?”

The interview was recorded shortly after WWE Evolution last month, where Lynch retained her Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

