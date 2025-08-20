×
JBL Defends Triple H Against Body Shaming After Vacation Photos Go Viral

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 20, 2025
This past week, social media was buzzing after photos of Paul “Triple H” Levesque on vacation without a shirt began making the rounds. The images sparked a wave of online criticism from some wrestling fans, leading WWE Hall of Famer JBL to address the backlash during the Something To Wrestle podcast.

“The guy’s worth a freaking fortune. I think he’s doing a hell of a job. And he’s on a yacht in Greece, and the only thing you can say is, ‘Oh, you know, as a 50-year-old guy, he doesn’t look like he did when he was 20.’ Really, you dipsh*t. Would you trade with him? Would you trade him for the bank account and the yacht, for his position? I think nearly everybody would. And don’t forget to go to your high school reunion this year and look at all the people around you and see how normal people look. And don’t forget to look in the mirror yourself, you bunch of fat bastards.”

“He had a heart attack, he almost died. He’s lucky to not be in a freaking casket right now, buried somewhere. And he’s on a yacht in Greece living his life with his beautiful wife. I mean, yeah, really? Boy, he’s got it rough. I’m so happy that you guys are on your little internet, in your little mommy’s basement, while you’re eating Cheerios for breakfast.”

