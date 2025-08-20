×
Bully Ray Criticizes Becky Lynch vs Natalya Finish On WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 20, 2025
During Monday’s WWE Raw on August 18, Becky Lynch successfully defended the women’s Intercontinental Championship by forcing Natalya to submit. The result sparked debate, with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray sharing his thoughts on Busted Open Radio about how the segment was handled.

“Let’s just isolate the word frustration that Corey Graves used. When the match was over, did you ever see that frustration by Nattie? What finish did we get last night in the match? Why have her tap? Why tap out? Show me the frustration that they talked about at the announce table. Have Becky roll her up. Have Nattie looking really good at the end of the match, then roll her up. Hook her tights. Get the 1-2-3. Be a frickin’ heel. And then show me the frustration on Nattie’s face that Corey Graves is talking about. Show me the doubt. Show me Nattie’s face as she starts to realize, ‘I have to get rid of Natalya, and I have to summon Nattie, because they’re not doing it for me.’”

“They are letting her do what she wants to do [outside of WWE] because they are never going to allow her to be the Nattie she wants to be [on WWE TV]. I hope I’m wrong.”

