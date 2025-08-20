Taz Confirms He Will Miss AEW Forbidden Door Week

AEW is heading into one of its biggest weeks of the year with Dynamite, Collision, and the highly anticipated Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, the commentary desk will be missing a familiar voice, as Taz has confirmed he will not be part of the upcoming events.

The ECW legend shared on X that he will be absent from both Dynamite and Forbidden Door due to multiple medical appointments and possible surgeries that make traveling to the UK impossible at this time.

Taz, known to fans as The Human Suplex Machine, previously underwent knee replacement surgery last year. While his presence will certainly be missed, ensuring his health takes priority over his commentary duties with AEW.

"I will be off this week, a combo of doctors appointments/imaging test on a couple of future surgeries, some R&R & most importantly my new knee does not cooperate to well w/very long flights at the moment. Hope u all enjoy #AEWDynamite & #ForbiddenDoor !"

Hope u all enjoy #AEWDynamite & #ForbiddenDoor ! , taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 19, 2025

