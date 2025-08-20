Tonight's AEW Dynamite Glasgow Preview

AEW Dynamite makes history this evening as it arrives in Glasgow, Scotland for the very first time, broadcasting live from the OVO Hydro. The arena has become a landmark venue for professional wrestling in the UK, having previously hosted WWE’s Clash at the Castle in June 2024.

The show airs at 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT on TBS and Max, serving as the final stop before this weekend’s highly anticipated Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London. With stars from both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling set to appear, tonight’s card promises key confrontations and matches that will shape the event ahead.

Confirmed for the broadcast are the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, a high-profile six-man tag, a rare in-ring reunion, and a face-to-face encounter between Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay just days before their brutal Lights Out Steel Cage match. AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page is also scheduled to appear, addressing the looming challenge from MJF.

With historic stakes and international talent colliding, AEW Dynamite’s debut in Scotland looks set to deliver a pivotal night in the build toward Forbidden Door.

