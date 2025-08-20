Gable Steveson To Make MMA Debut At LFA 217

Former Olympic Gold Medalist and former WWE developmental talent Gable Steveson is officially entering the world of MMA. It has been confirmed that Steveson will make his professional debut for Legacy Fighting Alliance at their LFA 217 event on September 12.

The card will take place at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota, and will air live on UFC Fight Pass. Steveson’s opponent for the debut has been announced as Braden Peterson. The Olympic champion has previously hinted at his desire to compete in MMA and has even trained alongside former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

This marks another major step in Steveson’s post-WWE career. After capturing Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Games, he signed with WWE in 2021. His in-ring debut took place at NXT’s Great American Bash in 2023 against Baron Corbin, though the match ended without a winner. Steveson was later released from his WWE contract.

Following his WWE departure, Steveson briefly joined the NFL’s Buffalo Bills but was unable to secure a spot on the practice squad. He later returned to amateur wrestling and advanced to the finals at this year’s NCAA tournament. Fans can follow updates on LFA 217 through the promotion’s official social media channels.