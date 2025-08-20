WWE WrestlePalooza Main Events Reportedly Revealed

WWE is reportedly lining up two blockbuster matches for the upcoming WrestlePalooza premium live event on September 20 in Indianapolis. A new report from PWInsider has revealed the bouts currently expected to headline the show.

The first is set to be Brock Lesnar against John Cena, marking Lesnar’s first match since returning at SummerSlam and the first time the two icons will square off one-on-one since 2014. The other planned headliner is Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, kicking off their heated rivalry that has recently escalated on SmackDown.

While these matchups are in the works, it is important to note that WWE cards are always subject to change. WrestlePalooza will also run directly opposite AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, raising the stakes for the September 20 showdown. An official announcement of the event is expected later today.

