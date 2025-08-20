WWE Heatwave 2025 Card Finalized

The lineup for WWE Heatwave has been locked in ahead of this Sunday’s premium live event. After the latest episode of NXT, the main event is now set in stone and an additional mixed tag team contest has been made official.

On Tuesday night’s broadcast, Je’Von Evans scored a career-defining victory over TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a number one contender’s match. The outcome was influenced by Mike Santana, who reignited his issues with Williams and cost him the match. With the win, Evans moves on to Heatwave where he will challenge NXT Champion Oba Femi for the top prize in NXT.

The show also confirmed a brand-new mixed tag team match. A heated “peace summit” failed to keep tensions under control, leading to NXT North American Champion Ethan Page joining forces with Chelsea Green to battle Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele.

WWE Heatwave will stream live this Sunday, August 24, on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. The full updated card is as follows:

NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans



TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash by Elegance



NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice



NXT Tag Team Championships: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (c) vs. two members of DarkState



Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe



Ethan Page & Chelsea Green vs. Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele

