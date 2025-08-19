WWE NXT Results - August 19, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Trick Williams goes at it with Je'Von Evans in an NXT Championship Eliminator Match, Yoshiki Inamura collides with Josh Briggs in a Philly Street Fight, Ricky Saints takes on Jasper Troy, Fatal Influence face The Elegance Brand, Chelsea Green & Ethan Page offer a Peace Treaty to Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele, Jordynne Grace confronts Blake Monroe and more!

Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, Fatal Influence, Chelsea Green & The Secret Herivce and Ethan Page are all shown arriving at the venue.

We cut backstage and Josh Briggs is attacking Yoshiki Inamura. They battle into the ring arena.

Match 1 - Philadelphia Street Fight: Yoshiki Inamura -vs- Josh Briggs

Briggs is sent crashing into the steel steps off the bell. The ring is raised on a stage and Inamura jumps off and takes out Briggs outside. Briggs slams Inamura into the stage apron and suplexes Inamura on the ground. Inamura is thrown onto the stage area and then into the ring. Briggs goes under the ring looking for items to use in this match. Briggs pulls out some chairs and gets in the ring and boots Inamura. Briggs sets one of the chairs in the corner and then smacks Inamura with another chair. Briggs puts a chair on the opposite corner as well and Inamura now hits Briggs with some punches and elbows. Briggs kicks Inamura and Inamura runs at him with a forearm. Briggs drops Inamura with a boot and then slams Inamura down onto a chair. Briggs goes to splash onto Inamura but Inamura moves and Briggs hits the chair. Briggs is sent to the corner colliding with the chairs Briggs set up. Inamura slams Briggs onto a chair and covers Briggs for a two count. Inamura grabs a kendo stick and a baseball bat. Briggs hits Inamura with a chair avoiding getting brutalized by the bat and takes down Inamura with a Russian Leg Sweep and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the Street Fight, Briggs has thrown a bunch of weapons into the ring. Chairs, garbage cans, and a guard rail are now in the ring. Briggs sets up the rail on some chairs and climbs the ropes with Inamura. Briggs superplexes Inamura through the guard rail that was set up on the chairs. Briggs throws a kendo stick at Inamura and takes out more stuff from under the ring. Briggs now tapes Inamura's left arm to the top rope and then tapes Inamura's right arm onto the ropes. Briggs unleashes a series of kendo stick strikes to Inamura's back. Inamura breaks free and Briggs asks for forgiveness. Inamura breaks a kendo stick and starts beating on Broggs with chops, slaps and punches. Inamura hits some Sumo Strikes on Briggs and chops away at Briggs' back. Briggs gets a garbage can put on his head, and Inamura beats him while he's in the garbage can. Inamura pulls out a table and sets it up in the ring and lays Briggs on the table. Inamura climbs the ropes but Briggs gets up and punches Inamura. Inamura knocks him down and he ends up back on the table and Inamura hits a crossbody through the table and covers for a near fall. Inamura gets another table and pulls it into the ring. He goes out and gets another and Briggs uses this table and pushes into Inamura knocking him down. Briggs clotheslines Inamura down and hits a moonsault off the top rope onto Inamura through a table and pins Inamura.

Winner: Josh Briggs

We see a clip from over the weekend where Masha Slamovich requests to be the special guest ref for the women's tag match.

Match 2: Ricky Saints -vs- Jasper Troy

Saints kicks Troy off the bell and begins to punch Troy against the ropes. Saints gets on Troy's back and slaps on a sleeperhold. Troy starts to fade but starts to punch his way out. Troy gets on his feet and slams Saints against the turnbuckles but Saints stays locked onto Troy's back. Troy gets free and Saints comes off the top rope and hits a crossbody and covers for a two count. Troy kicks Saints off the apron and we get a commercial.

Back to NXT, Saints is tangled up in a stretch submission hold and he punches his way out. Saints kicks Troy, and Troy slams into Saints knocking him down. Saints kicks and punches Troy some more and Troy stops him with one punch. Saints puts Troy in an arm bar and then hits a Samoan Drop on Troy and then climbs the ropes. Saints misses a moonsault and gets slammed onto two ring corners. Troy hits some shoulder checks and then runs into the ring post as Saints gets out of the way. Troy ends up outside the ring, and Troy catches Saints as he jumps off the apron at Troy. Saints is thrown into the steel steps and Troy goes to squish Troy on the steps and Saints moves. Saints hits a tornado DDT and sends Troy back in the ring. Saints hits another tornado DDT and covers Troy to get the win.

Winner: Ricky Saints

Hank & Tank talk to Ava backstage. They talk about not interfering in the main event until after the match last week. The Elegance Brand comes in and they don't want Masha Slamovich to be the ref tonight. Slamovich comes in and teases them and leaves.

Jordynne Grace walks backstage before meeting Blake Monroe.

We come back from a commercial and Jordynne Grace is in the ring. Grace talks about the years she's spent in the industry. Grace says she didn't expect a friendship to stab her in the back and she's been in the industry for 15 years and she figured that this time it would have been the exception when she knows how all wrestling friendships pan out. Grace talks about how hard it's been for her in the WWE and she was angry at first but now she has one goal and objective - she's determined to show Blake Monroe who she really is. Monroe interrupts Grace and she comes out with some security. Monroe has a contract in her hands that says if Grace puts her hands on Monroe before HeatWave, their match is cancelled. Grace reminds Monroe that she was booked on Evolution and Monroe was her valet so she believes Monroe is jealous of her. Grace calls Monroe a disgusting snake. Monroe says this is Grace's true colours and that Grace is a reject pretending to be a WWE Superstar. Monroe says there isn't room for both of them and no one is more pathetic than Grace. Grace tells Monroe that she doesn't need to touch Monroe to show her what she'll do to her and Grace attacks the security guards and lays them out. Grace tells Monroe that at HeatWave she'll show Monroe what ugly really looks like.

Fatal Influence stretches backstage and talk smack about The Elegance Brand. Lainey Reid comes by and wishes them luck. Sol Ruca and Zaria come by and they tell Jacy Jayne's title days are numbered. Lainey Reid pops back in and tells Ruca that at least Jayne defends her titles.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Je'Von Evans. Evans talks about how Williams knows Evans is closing in on him. Evans says to get to Oba Femi he has to go through Williams first.

Match 3: The Elegance Brand (Heather, M & Ash) -vs- Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx with Special Guest Referee Masha Slamovich

M and Henley start off and they lock up and M clubs Henley in the back. Henley chops and kicks M, and M comes back with some punches but gets rolled up for a one count. Henley slams M into the corner and Nyx is now tagged in. M is double teamed and Nyx hits a spinning kick and covers for a two count. Nyx drop kicks M, and M kicks Nyx back and takes her down with a kick to the head. Heather is tagged in and Nyx gets double teamed and covered for a two count. Ash is tagged in and Nyx rolls her up and tags in Jayne. Jayne and Ash trade kicks and roll ups. Jayne slams into Ash in the corner and tags in Henley. Henley knocks Ash down and covers for a near fall. Henley throws Ash into the corner and then gets her on her shoulders. Ash slides down and Henley gets distracted by the concierge. Slamovich kicks him out to the back and The Elegance Brand loses their mind and we cut to a commercial.

And we are back, Henley is getting beaten up in the Elegance corner. Ash gets Henley in a chin lock and Henley elbows out of it. Henley is clotheslined down and Ash elbows her. M and Heather beat on Henley as Ash distracts Slamovich. Heather is tagged in and she misses a moonsault on Henley. M and Jayne are tagged in. Jayne takes out M and Ash and then kicks M down. Heather tries to help and Jayne takes care of her and then hits a cannonball on M. Jayne hits a Senton and covers M for a two count. Henley is tagged in and she tags in Nyx. Nyx and Henley double team M and Henley kicks M and Nyx covers until Ash breaks the pin. M kicks Nyx and tags in Heather and Ash tags in. Heather stomps on Nyx and Ash hits a meteora on Nyx and covers her and Jayne breaks the pin. Each woman now takes out another, Henley and M fight on the announce desk. Ash hits a Senton on Nyx in the ring and covers her but Slamovich was distracted. Ash gets in Slamovich's face and Nyx tags Jayne who hits the rolling encore on Ash and gets the win.

Winners: Fatal Influence

Kendal Grey and Charlie Dempsey talk backstage. Dempsey gives her advice and Grey tells him that she's a decorated amateur wrestler. Wren Sinclair comes by and apologizes for Dempsey. The Culling walks by - Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame make fun of Sinclair and Dempsey says Sinclair can take on both Dame and Paxley.

Chelsea Green, Ethan Page, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre walk backstage heading to the ring for the peace treaty.

We come back from commercial break - Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre and Ethan Page make their way out to the ring. Page asks Fyre and Niven to get rid of the table in the ring, because all of these things end with someone going through the table. Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele come out next. Page says they want a peaceful and diplomatic discussion. Page tells Heights he's doing a great job by becoming a singles star. Page says he has an issue with how Heights looks at him, and that Heights only sees opportunity and Page believes Heights is biting off more than he can chew. Page reminds Heights that unlike the Olympics, WWE doesn't have silver or bronze and you have to always be number one. Heights tells Page that Page is underestimating him and says he's made in the image of the Gods on Mount Olympics. Green tells Heights to not be so spicy and to not be disrespectful to Page but he is American and Americans are rude. Green says Canada is superior and their talent is superior. Steele tells Green to shut up and says they speak their minds in Philadelphia. Green calls Steele a "so called" Olympic medalist. Steele gets pissed and rattles off her accolades. Green tells Steele how she's the best and Steele tells Green she can beat Green whenever and wherever. Heights and Page get in each other's faces and Ava comes out. Ava announces that on Sunday at HeatWave there will be a mixed tag match with Page and Green -vs- Heights and Steele. Green and Page attack Heights and Steele. Steele and Heights slap Green and Page in the ankle lock and they're saved by The Secret Hervice.

Ricky Saints talks to Myles Borne backstage. Lexis King comes by and apologizes to Borne. He tells Saints that he's impressed with Borne for being deaf and blind. Borne says he isn't blind and King sprays something in his eyes and says "well you are now." Haha.

Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan talk backstage. Lash Legend comes in and pokes fun at Lola Vice for losing the AAA PLE. Jordan tells Legend she's winning at HeatWave.

DarkState approaches Ava and asks her what's next for them. They tell Ava that they're the next big thing and no one cares about TNA guys and they say Joe Hendry's name and he appears. They tell Hendry to keep out of their way and Cutler James tells Hendry that he doesn't want them to come up from behind him. Hendry and Ava think it's weird that James is always saying things that sound like he is talking about the backdoor.

Match 4 - NXT Championship Eliminator Match: Je'Von Evans -vs- Trick Williams

Oba Femi watches the match from the balcony. Williams kicks down Evans and tries covering him twice. Evans is slammed down two times and Evans rolls up Williams and covers for a near fall. Both men try kicking each other and Evans smokes Williams as he's showboating. Evans hits a hurricanrana and dropkicks and covers Williams for a near fall. Williams chops Evans in the corner and Evans turns around and punches and chops Williams. Williams takes down Evans with a flying clothesline and then punches Evans several times. Evans is suplexed and covered for a two count. Williams connects with a neck breaker on Evans and then covers him again and Evans kicks out. Williams gets Evans in a chokehold and Evans punches Williams to break the hold. Evans slaps Williams and connects with a springboard clothesline sending Williams out of the ring. Evans flies over the top rope splashing onto Williams outside the ring. Back in the ring, Evans tries to springboard onto Williams but Williams throws Evans off the top rope into the announce table and then we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Williams slaps Evans which drops Evans. Williams locks Evans in a choke hold. Williams sets Evans on the top rope and Evans kicks Williams off of him. Evans gets slammed off the top rope and Williams trash talks Femi who is sitting and watching the match. Williams punches Evans a few times and hits a flapjack on Evans. Williams and Evans trade chops and Evans starts connecting with punches on Williams. Williams is pounded on in the corner and Williams is sent outside the ring. Evans flies through the middle rope and takes out Williams. Back in the ring, Evans hits a German Suplex and then climbs the ropes and hits a Frog Splash and covers for a two count. Evans connects with the Red Dot and he covers Williams who kicks out. Williams blocks a springboard cutter and then hits an uppercut on Evans. Evans superkicks Williams and Williams hits a rock bottom on Evans. Evans rolls up Williams for a near fall and Williams then kicks Evans in the face. Williams hits a Death Valley Driver and covers Evans for a two count. Williams exposes his knees and goes for The Trick Shot but Mike Santana distracts him. Evans hits two cutters and pins Williams.

Winner: Je'Von Evans

Evans celebrates in the ring and the show fades to black.