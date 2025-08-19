Naomi Reveals Pregnancy Details and Medical Journey

Naomi has announced her pregnancy, sharing news during a special episode of What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon. The former WWE Women’s World Champion discovered her pregnancy on August 10, just before her match against IYO SKY on Raw.

Naomi mentioned feeling different and decided to take a test, stating, “Just wanted to take a test to find out and make sure, kinda rule it out, not thinking because it’s been a long journey with fertility issues that I’ve had.” She is currently seven weeks pregnant and has already heard her child's heartbeat.

Prior to her WWE debut as a Funkadactyl, Naomi underwent an oophorectomy, removing her right ovary, and had surgery to remove fibroids in 2020, which complicated her fertility. “I had tons, and big ones,” she recalled, noting that her surgery lasted six hours instead of a few hours as planned. She took six months off for recovery.

Given her medical history, Naomi believed natural conception would be unlikely due to her age (37) and having only one ovary. “It was more intense and severe than they thought it was initially,” she explained.

Despite the pregnancy being classified as high risk, she has received positive updates during checkups. “I’m going to have checkups more often, but everything’s looking good. We’re off to a good start,” Naomi shared.

She announced her pregnancy on Raw while vacating the Women’s World Championship, cautioning whoever holds it by the time of her return.