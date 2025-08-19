×
WWE Raw Lineup for August 25: Matches and Special Start Time

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 19, 2025
WWE has revealed two exciting matches for the August 25 Raw, along with a special start time for the show in Birmingham, England.

After Rhea Ripley rescued IYO SKY from an attack by The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, Ripley will face Perez in a one-on-one match. Additionally, the rivalry between Penta and The New Day continues as Penta takes on Kofi Kingston, following his victory over Xavier Woods this week.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will also make an appearance, as she seeks a Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch.

The Birmingham episode of Raw will start at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Netflix, marking the final show before the August 31 Clash in Paris PLE.

  • WWE Raw, Monday, August 25
  • Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
  • Penta vs. Kofi Kingston
  • Nikki Bella appears

