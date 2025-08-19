×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 19, 2025
Naomi & Jimmy Uso Announce Pregnancy; Women's World Title Vacated on WWE Raw

Proceed with caution, there’s a baby on board. On Raw, Naomi shared a clip from her upcoming What’s Your Story podcast with Stephanie McMahon, announcing she and husband Jimmy Uso are expecting their first child together.

“THERE IS A BABY ON BOARD!”

Congratulations to @TheTrinity_Fatu & Jimmy @WWEUsos! ❤️

Following the announcement, in her promo, Naomi told Adam Pearce she wasn’t handing over the title this time, stating, “I ain’t handing you s***,” and urged him to leave the ring. She humorously credited her husband for the situation, saying the locker room could thank him or she’d dominate for the next year. She declared that while she would be away, the Bloodline would remain strong.

Naomi ended her promo by placing the title on the ground, expressing she would return in nine months, even if breastfeeding. She cautioned any reigning champion to watch out when she comes back.

“Whoever is champion when Naomi returns will PROCEED WITH CAUTION!”

After her segment, she received congratulations from Triple H, who remarked that some things matter more than championships.

Naomi previously won the Women's World title at Evolution and retained it at SummerSlam, defeating Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a triple threat match. She was pulled from a title defense against IYO SKY on Raw the previous week, with WWE stating she was not medically cleared.

More information regarding the Women’s World title situation is expected next week, as Naomi was originally scheduled to defend her title against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris on August 31.

