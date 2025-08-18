WWE Monday Night Raw Results - August 18, 2025

Tonight on RAW, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, & Bronson Reed will be on hand, Bron Breakker takes on Jey Uso, Becky Lynch defends her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Natalya, Xavier Woods battles Penta, Iyo Sky collides with Raquel Rodriguez, WWE Women's World Champion Naomi addresses her absence and more!



Check back for live results when the show airs on Netflix!

The show opens and we are taken back to last week with clips from last week's show.

Jey Uso, and Naomi are shown walking backstage before cutting to ringside.

Seth Rollins comes out with Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, & Bron Breakker. Heyman gets on the mic first and introduces himself to everyone. Heyman talks about his ECW legacy and says in Philly he is God. He says he is the GOAT in Philadelphia but says he isn't the only GOAT in the ring. He introduces Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins. Before Rollins can get a word in, Jey Uso interrupts him and gets the whole arena YEETing for the rest of the show. Uso puts the mic up to a bunch of kids in the crowd and they all say YEET. Uso says he's tired of hearing Heyman and Rollins talk. He says Breakker is a little puppy dog and talks about beating Breakker. Rollins tries to get Breakker riled up and Breakker goes to attack Uso in the crowd but is held back by Reed and Rollins. Heyman suggests they handle this in the ring and Uso agrees to an extreme rules match.

Iyo Sky warms up backstage. Kairi Sane and Asuka come up to her and apologize for last week and tell Sky they have her back. Sky asks to let her do this on her own. They all high five and Sky heads out to her match.

Match 1: Iyo Sky -vs- Raquel Rodriguez w/Roxanne Perez

Sky and Rodriguez lock up and Sky starts with a wrist lock but gets slammed down to the mat by Rodriguez. Rodriguez throws Sky across the ring and Sky trips Rodriguez and tries for a crucifix submission hold but Rodriguez slams her down and covers for a two count. Rodriguez punches Sky and strikes Sky. Sky is tossed in the corner and Rodriguez elbows Sky. Rodriguez chokes Sky and places her on the top rope in the corner. Sky slaps Rodriguez and hits a headscissor from the second rope. Sky dropkicks Rodriguez and knocks her out of the ring. Sky goes to take out Rodriguez but Perez trips her. Rodriguez gets back in the ring and takes out Sky and we cut to a break.

Back to RAW, Rodriguez misses a corkscrew elbow on Sky and Sky sends Rodriguez out for the ring. Rodriguez gets back in the ring and Sky uppercuts her and kicks her in the knee. Rodriguez is kicked down to the mat and Sky climbs the ropes and hits a missile dropkick. Sky hits her Bullet Train Attack but Rodriguez catches her and slams her down and hits a second rope corkscrew elbow and covers Sky for a near fall. Sky rolls up Rodriguez and stomps on her gut. Sky goes for her moonsault and Rodriguez moves and then clotheslines Sky and covers for a near fall. Sky rolls up Rodriguez and Rodriguez kicks out at two. Sky hits a second rope tornado DDT and Rodriguez rolls outside the ring, Sky takes out Perez first and then goes for Rodriguez but Rodriguez catches Sky through the ropes and slams Sky into the ringpost. Rodriguez sets up Sky for the Tejana Bomb but Sky counters and sends Rodriguez into the corner and then hits The Bullet Train Attack. Sky hits her moonsault and gets the win.

Winner: Iyo Sky

After the match, Perez gets on Sky and starts punching her. Rodriguez and Perez double team Sky until Rhea Ripley comes out to make the save. Ripley takes out Perez and then both Sky and Ripley take out Rodriguez. Sky and Ripley celebrate in the ring.

Jackie Redmond talks to LA Knight. CM Punk comes by and tells Knight they need to be on the same page at Clash of Champions. Knight tells Punk to keep his nose out of Knight's business. Punk says they need to watch each other's back.

Rhea Ripley talks to Iyo Sky backstage and Sky thanks Ripley for helping her. Asuka and Kairi Sane come by and Asuka gets pissed that Sky told her to stay back but Ripley can help her. Sky loses her mind and runs away yelling. Asuka tells Ripley to stay out of her business and Sane looks all sad and doesn't know what to do so she leaves and goes after Asuka.

Match 2: Xavier Woods w/Kofi Kingston & Grayson Waller -vs- Penta

We get the bell and the men get in each other's faces. Penta pushes Woods and Woods pushes Penta back and then bites Penta's fingers. Penta kicks Woods in the corner and Woods kicks Penta. The men fight on the apron and Woods hits a backdrop on Penta on the apron and we cut to commercial.

Back to the match, Woods chokes out Penta in the middle rope and then proceeds to chop Penta. Woods kicks Penta and Penta sends Woods on the apron but Woods uses this spot to guillotine Penta. Woods kicks Penta and covers for a near fall. Penta is punched on the mat and Woods slaps on a chin lock. Penta punches his way out of the hold and Penta connects with some kicks and a slingblade. Woods rolls to the outside and Penta comes off the top rope and splashes onto Woods and Waller. Woods is tossed back in the ring and Penta kicks Woods in the corner and then does his handstand double kick on Woods and covers for two. Woods counters the PentaDriver and slams down Penta and covers for a near fall. Woods uppercuts Penta and chops him in the corner. Woods kicks Penta and Penta catches Woods and hits the PentaDriver and Kingston puts Woods' foot on the bottom rope breaking the pin. Penta sentons onto Waller and Kingston and back in the ring, Woods rolls up Penta for a near fall. Penta kicks Woods and then hits the Mexican Destroyer to get the win.

Winner: Penta

Match 3: The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) w/Dominik Mysterio -vs- Dragon Lee & Mr. Iguana

Lee and McDonagh start the bout. They lock up and McDonagh clobbers Lee on the back of his head. Lee stomps on McDonagh and chops him in the corner. Lee chops McDonagh some more and hits a Dragon Screw in the corner. McDonagh kicks Lee and then chokes him on the ropes. McDonagh chops Lee and tags in Balor. Balor slams Lee into the turnbuckles and then chops down Lee. Balor misses and elbow allowing Lee to kick Balor in the corner. Lee tags in Iguana and Iggy gets clotheslined down. Balor kicks and slams down Iguana and Iguana kicks out of the pin. Iggy crawls around the ring and Balor stomps on him some more. Balor slams down Iguana and Iguana flips around Balor and throws him out of the ring. McDonagh is tossed outside the ring too. Iguana and Lee fly out and slam into Balor and McDonagh and we get a commercial.

We come back to the match and McDonagh has Lee on the mat in a choke hold. Lee punches his way out of the hold and suplexes McDonagh. McDonagh hits a Poisonrana and Lee then hits a sit out powerbomb and both men are laid out. McDonagh tags out to Balor and Iguana is tagged in too. Iguana takes out Balor with a headscissor and then Iguana kicks McDonagh out of the ring. Balor gets attacked by Iguana's stuff iguana. Lee is tagged in and Balor slams down Lee and covers and Iguana makes the save. McDonagh moonsaults onto Iguana outside the ring. In the ring, Lee rolls up Balor who kicks out. Balor hits a SlingBlade on Lee. Lee kicks Balor in the face, Mysterio trips Lee allowing Balor to kick Lee and hit the Coup De Grace on Lee to get the win.

Winners: The Judgement Day

After the match, The Judgement Day beats up Iguana and Lee. Mysterio goes to slam Lee into the announce desk but Vikingo comes out to make the save and takes out Balor, Mysterio and McDonagh. Mysterio smokes Vikingo with his title and hits a frog splash to the AAA champion.

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Becky Lynch. Redmond asks Lynch why she attacked Natalya last week. Lynch says Natalya attacked her. Lynch says she's the hero here, she helped Maxxine Dupri gets a match and Natalya bitterly shoved Lynch after Lynch beat Dupri. Lynch says Natalya doesn't belong in the ring with Lynch and she'll prove that today.

Natalya, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri walk backstage heading to the ring for Natalya's match.

A video package for Bayley plays. Voices in Bayley's head tell her she's not making any sense and the voices in her head tell her she's nothing and has no friends. Bayley has cracked and she says she doesn't know what she needs.

Match 4 - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch(c) -vs- Natalya w/Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa

Natalya gets Lynch on the mat off the bell. Natalya rolls up Lynch for a quick one count. Lynch is slammed down and Natalya tries for the SharpShooter but Lynch counters. Nattie slams down Lynch and sends her out of the ring. Nattie hits a baseball slide and sends Lynch back in the ring. Lynch throws Nattie into the ring post and officials check on Nattie and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, Lynch has Natalya in a headlock and Nattie is slammed to the mat and covered for a two count. Lynch gets Natalya in another chokehold and Nattie breaks free and kicks Lynch in the corner. Lynch slaps Nattie in an arm bar, singling out Nattie's bad arm. Nattie powers out of the hold and slams down Lynch. Natalya punch and kicks Lynch and hits a snapmare and boots Lynch in the face. Natalya can't get the sharpshooter cuz she's injured her arm. Natalya connects with a discus clothesline and Nattie covers for a near fall. Lynch is on the apron and Lynch guillotine's Natalya and then kicks Dupri and then hits a baseball slide on Tozawa. Lynch and Natalya try rolling each other up but Lynch is able to get Nattie on the mat and hyperextends Nattie's arm. Lynch hits the DisarmHer and Nattie taps out.

Winner by Submission and STILL WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch

After the match, Lynch attacks Dupri and hits the DisarmHer on Dupri. Nikki Bella runs down and beats up Lynch.

Jackie Redmond talks to Sheamus backstage. She talks to Sheamus about his feud with Rusev. Rusev comes by looking to fight. Adam Pearce comes in screaming and issues a match at Clash of Champion with Rusev -vs- Sheamus.

Jey Uso is backstage. CM Punk offers his services to Uso and says he has Uso's back. Uso says he doesn't need help but he appreciates it. Punk is hoping Uso isn't in over his head.

Adam Pearce is in the ring and he introduces the Women's World Champion, Naomi. Naomi comes out to the ring with her championship belt. Pearce gives Naomi the mic and Naomi has tears in her eyes and says this is hard for her to say. Naomi directs the crowd's attention to the tron, where she and Jimmy Uso announce that Naomi is pregnant. Pearce congratulates Naomi and Naomi goes right into a promo and says this isn't her first time she's been asked to relinquish her title. She tells Pearce she's giving him shit and she's keeping this belt and kicks him out of the ring. Naomi says the women in the locker room need to be thanking one person and that's Big Jim because without him she would have never given up this title. Naomi says on the bright side, this means The Bloodline continues. Naomi says she'll lay her custom title down on the mat and the crowd chants "Baby Uso", but she says she's laying her title down and when she comes back she's picking this title back up.

The Judgment Day walks backstage and they're missing Dominik Mysterio who is seen chatting it up with El Grande Americano.

Match 5 - Extreme Rules Match: Jey Uso -vs- Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman

The bell rings, Uso and Breakker circle each other. Uso starts with punches on Breakker and punches him in the corner. Breakker comes at Uso and punches him several times and punches him on the turnbuckles like Uso just did to Breakker. Breakker is knocked down and Uso knocks Breakker over the top rope into a shopping cart filled with weapons. Breakker gets to his feet while Uso pulls a table out from under the ring. Back in the ring, Uso chops Breakker and punches him out of the ring. Uso hits a suicide dive on Breakker and we cut to a commercial.

We're back to our main event, Breakker slams a trash can onto Uso's back and sets up a chair around is neck. Uso fights it off and Breakker then slams the chair into Uso's stomach. Breakker hits Uso with the trash can lid and then sets up a chair in the corner. Uso sends Breakker into the chair he just set up, slowing Breakker down. Uso punches Breakker and connects with a spike. Breakker runs at Uso and hits the Steiner Line clothesline. Breakker sets up more chairs in the middle of the ring and Breakker throws Uso onto the chairs that are set up in the middle of the ring. Uso ends up outside the ring, and Breakker jumps off the apron with a trash can and slams into Uso crashing into the announce desk and we cut to another commercial.

Back to RAW - Uso gets Breakker back in the ring and climbs the ropes. Breakker gets to Uso before he can jump onto Breakker. Breakker punches and takes out Uso and goes to superplex Uso. Uso knocks Breakker off the ropes, Breakker runs up the ropes and hits the Frankensteiner and covers Uso for a near fall. Breakker lets the dogs out and lowers his straps and goes to spear Uso but Uso spears Breakker first and covers for a near fall. Uso smacks Breakker with a steel chair several times and spears Breakker again. Uso climbs the ropes and hits the Uso Splash and covers Breakker. Bronson Reed runs down and attacks Uso breaking the pin. Reed hits a Death Valley Driver on Uso and LA Knight runs down to help Uso. Knight starts on Reed and bashes him up. Seth Rollins runs out and attacks Knight. Rollins then attacks Uso and pedigrees him. CM Punk runs down to take out Rollins. Punk and Rollins battle in the ring and Knight join in and the both take out Rollins. Rollins pushes Punk into Knight who falls off the apron through a table. Punk and Rollins fights through the arena and back to the match, Breakker sends a table into the ring. Uso superkicks Breakker who lays on the table. Uso climbs the ropes and Reed knocks Uso off the top rope sending him crashing to the mat outside the ring. Breakker goes to spear Uso when Roman Reigns' music hits and Breakker doesn't know what to do and runs around the ring to take out Uso but Reigns catches him and spears him. Reigns then hits The Superman Punch on Reed. In the ring, Uso hits The Uso Splash on Breakker through a table and gets the win.

Winner: Jey Uso

After the match, Reigns helps Uso to his feet and they celebrate in the ring. Reed tells Reigns he wants to steal his shoes again as the show goes off the air.