Naomi Announces Pregnancy, Relinquishes Women's World Championship On WWE Raw

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Aug 18, 2025
This week’s WWE Raw brought a surprise announcement that will have a major impact on the women’s division.

During the broadcast, a clip aired from Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story podcast featuring Jimmy Uso and Naomi confirming that Naomi is expecting a child. Moments later, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce introduced the champion to the live crowd.

Naomi was warmly greeted by fans, who broke out into “Baby Uso!” chants as she shared the news inside the ring. She poked fun at her husband Jimmy Uso’s love for “Netflix and chill,” and joked that The Bloodline will keep expanding thanks to them.

The mood shifted when Naomi laid the WWE Women’s World Championship in the center of the ring. While insisting she’ll be back in roughly nine months, she made it clear her goal is to return and take the title from whoever holds it at that time.

Commentary followed up by noting that an update on the championship picture is expected next Monday, with Raw airing at a special 3pm EST / Noon PST start time.

