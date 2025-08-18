Matthew Lyda Breaks Silence On Exit From Undertaker’s Podcast

Matthew Lyda, the original co-host of The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast, has finally spoken about why he is no longer part of the show.

Lyda, who helped launch the podcast with his close friend Undertaker before WWE’s involvement, revealed on Maven’s YouTube channel how he found out the partnership was ending. According to Lyda, the news came directly from Undertaker after they had finished recording what turned out to be their last batch of episodes.

“He goes, ‘Ahh, I really want to talk to you about some stuff.’ I thought that he was about to tell me, ‘I’m done.’ I thought he was just going to be like, ‘Hey man, [WWE] LFG, everything else. I’m done. You know, too much on my plate.’ He was like, ‘Hey, you know, the podcast is going to be taken over by WWE. We’re moving in that direction,’” Lyda said.

“And I looked at him, I was like, ‘So I’m assuming that this is the end of my run on this?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, unfortunately.’”

Despite describing the moment as feeling like a breakup or being fired, Lyda stressed that his friendship with Undertaker remains strong. He explained that the two had a long-standing agreement to never let business interfere with their bond.

“He and I talked for a little bit more,” Lyda recalled. “I go outside with him, he’s at his truck, he just looked at me and goes, ‘We good?’ I said, ‘Mark, we said something a long time ago, we were at a hotel [in Savannah, Georgia], and we shook hands and we said , if money ever comes in between us, we’re going to shut the whole thing down, we’re going to go to the woods, and we’re going to go hunting. And we’ll forget about all of it.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, there’s nothing business-wise that on my end would ever come between you and I. I was like, ‘This is a podcast, man.’”

While disappointed, Lyda expressed pride in being part of the podcast’s foundation, noting that WWE’s involvement could elevate Six Feet Under to new heights.

“I helped create a channel and I helped create a podcast that has the WWE logo on it now,” Lyda said. “That’s pretty damn cool, in my opinion.”

Outside of podcasting, Lyda continues his work as an executive for Nine Line Apparel, a brand known for promoting patriotism in the United States. His friendship with Undertaker began years ago after the wrestling legend was spotted wearing one of the company’s shirts.

