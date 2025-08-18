×
Dominik Mysterio To Challenge For AAA Mega Championship At Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 18, 2025
Dominik Mysterio is set to receive another opportunity at the AAA Mega Championship when WWE and Lucha Libre AAA present their next Worlds Collide special in Las Vegas this September.

The match will see El Hijo del Vikingo defend his title against Mysterio in a singles contest on Friday, September 12. The showdown was made official after Dominik laid out a challenge to Vikingo, declaring that the only reason the champion walked away from Triplemania with the gold was due to AJ Styles interfering in the outcome.

At Triplemania in Mexico City last weekend, Vikingo retained the Mega Championship in a chaotic four-way against Dominik, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano. Dominik nearly had the title secured when he used a loaded mask to knock out Dragon Lee, but his pinfall attempt was stopped when AJ Styles dragged the referee out of the ring. Styles then dropped Dominik with a Styles Clash, allowing Vikingo to capitalize by landing his signature 630 splash and scoring the win.

Vikingo is currently in his second reign as AAA Mega Champion, having regained the title in May from Alberto El Patron.

The September 12 Worlds Collide special will stream live from Las Vegas at 10 p.m. Eastern, immediately following that night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast from Virginia. WWE and AAA previously teamed up in June for the first Worlds Collide event in Los Angeles, which, like Triplemania, was broadcast live on YouTube.

