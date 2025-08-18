WWE Set To Bring Back ECW Classic Wrestlepalooza For September Premium Live Event

WWE is set to bring back a piece of ECW history, as the company reportedly plans to revive Wrestlepalooza for its September premium live event.

According to reports from Dave Meltzer, WWE intends to run the show on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana, directly opposing AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, which will take place in Toronto on the same night. The move is said to be part of WWE’s larger “full-court press” strategy against AEW, with TNA expected to lend support in an effort to cut into AEW’s business.

The event is rumored to feature a blockbuster main event between John Cena and Brock Lesnar, though that match has not been confirmed. While other event names such as Bad Blood and Over the Limit had circulated online, WrestleVotes revealed that WWE will instead bring back the ECW classic. WrestleVotes posted, “September 20th, it’s a ‘Wrestlepalooza’…” confirming the return of the brand.

Wrestlepalooza first debuted in 1995 under ECW, later returning in 1997, 1998, and 2000. Its revival comes at a time when WWE has been countering AEW’s major events with its own. Just next weekend, NXT Heatwave will go head-to-head with AEW’s Forbidden Door in London, showing that WWE’s aggressive scheduling is not slowing down anytime soon.