Omos Officially Becomes An AAA Superstar After TripleMania Victory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 18, 2025
Omos has officially joined AAA following his surprise appearance and victory at TripleMania XXXIII in Mexico City.

The event took place on August 16, 2025, at Arena CDMX and featured six matches, including the stacked Copa Bardahl gauntlet match. Omos entered unannounced and went on to secure the win, marking his first major moment with the promotion.

Reports leading into the show suggested that WWE had arranged for Omos to compete in AAA, and those rumors were confirmed when the giant stepped into the ring at TripleMania. His last WWE appearance came in April 2024 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, where he was eliminated as Bronson Reed took the victory. Since then, Omos has made several appearances in Pro Wrestling NOAH before turning up in AAA.

To further cement his status, WWE Shop has released official merchandise branding him an “AAA Superstar” complete with the AAA logo. The store listing highlights his new chapter, reading:

“How will the proud luchadors of AAA Worldwide fare when the 7-foot-3 giant Omos comes to tower over the roster like a skyscraper? Show your appreciation for The Nigerian Giant in this new landscape by grabbing this Omos AAA Superstar T-Shirt. The stylized Superstar graphic printed across the chest is sure to turn heads, while the comfortable 100% cotton makes it a great choice before and after the bell. Make a statement with your WWE gear collection and let everyone know you recognize Omos and his menacing presence.”

