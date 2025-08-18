WWE Announces Las Vegas To Host Worlds Collide

WWE issued the following:

LAS VEGAS TO HOST WORLDS COLLIDE® ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Event at The Pavilion at The Thomas & Mack Center

Tickets On Sale Friday, August 22 at 11am ET/8am PT

Presale Access Begins Thursday, August 21 at 11am ET/8am PT

August 18, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that the latest iteration of Worlds Collide will take place on Friday, September 12 at The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the event will go on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 11am ET/8am PT via UNLVtickets.com. Presale for Worlds Collide tickets will begin Thursday, August 21 at 11am ET/8am PT.

Worlds Collide will feature WWE Superstars alongside stars of leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA, which was acquired by WWE in August 2025 in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.

In June, Worlds Collide – which emanated from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles – set a record for the largest live audience in WWE history for a YouTube broadcast. The event peaked at 764,389 live concurrent viewers across the WWE and WWE Espańol YouTube channels during the main event between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable.

