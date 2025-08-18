David Sahadi Exits MLW Role Amid Production Changes

Veteran wrestling producer David Sahadi, best known for his groundbreaking creative work during WWE’s Attitude Era, has parted ways with Major League Wrestling, where he served as an executive producer. A new report from PWInsider has provided further details surrounding his departure.

According to the report, MLW made the decision to move in a different creative direction regarding its production. Sahadi, who had been instrumental in shaping the look and presentation of the company’s weekly programming, is no longer with the promotion.

Backstage speculation suggests that Sahadi’s involvement with the new “Real American Freestyle” promotion may have influenced the decision. While he was not believed to be under an exclusive deal with MLW, his work on the project was viewed as a possible conflict of interest.

Real American Freestyle, overseen by Eric Bischoff, will spotlight amateur wrestling and is set to debut on August 30, streaming live on Fox Nation. Sahadi is leading the production team for the launch.

Beyond his commitments with Real American Freestyle, Sahadi continues to expand his creative portfolio. He has launched a new podcast titled “Beyond The Lens” through Conrad Thompson’s Podcast Heat network, and his memoir “Backstage Pass” is scheduled for release in March 2026.

