WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Possible Spoiler: AAA Stars Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 18, 2025
Possible Spoiler: AAA Stars Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw

WWE and AAA’s working relationship will once again be highlighted on Monday Night Raw, as a new report from Fightful Espanol confirms that two of AAA’s standout names, El Hijo del Vikingo and Mr. Iguana, are backstage for tonight’s show in Philadelphia.

The report states that both talents arrived in the city early Monday morning, just days removed from competing at AAA’s biggest annual event, Triplemania XXXIII. Vikingo’s presence is said to tie directly into his ongoing feud with Dominik Mysterio, with their rivalry expected to continue into the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide premium live event.

In addition, Mr. Iguana is believed to be lined up for sporadic appearances across WWE programming moving forward. Officials within the company are reportedly pleased with his performances, and his involvement is part of a wider plan to bring AAA talent into WWE shows on a semi-regular basis.

