Sting Sets End Date For “Icon” Tour In Full Makeup

WWE Hall of Famer Sting is preparing to close the book on his legendary career in more ways than one. After officially retiring from the ring in 2024, the wrestling icon has now announced the final dates for his “Icon” tour, confirming that these appearances will be the last time fans see him in full face paint and gear at conventions.

The announcement was made on Sting’s social media, where he revealed the schedule for his remaining appearances in 2025. The tour will take him across the United States, Canada, and Scotland, before wrapping up on December 20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The ‘Icon’ Tour Schedule

August 22 – FAN EXPO CANADA – TORONTO, ON

August 30 – WRESTLEVERSE FEST – CHATTANOOGA, TN

September 13 – HORRORHOUND WEEKEND – CINCINNATI, OH

September 14 – ARKANSAS COMIC CON – LITTLE ROCK, AR

September 20 – HOUSTON CELEBRITY COMIC CON – HOUSTON, TX

September 27 – FANX – SALT LAKE CITY, UT

October 4 – SCARADISE – TAMPA, FL

October 11 – COMIC CON SCOTLAND – EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND

October 25 – WINNIPEG COMIC CON – WINNIPEG, CANADA

November 1 – WRESTLEVERSE FEST – BATON ROUGE, LA

November 8 – TWIN CITIES CON – MINNEAPOLIS, MN

November 9 – RHODE ISLAND COMIC CON – PROVIDENCE, RI

November 15 – BIG EVENT NY – BRENTWOOD, NY

November 22 – CARD & COLLECTIBLE CONVENTION – SANTA CLARA, CA

November 29 – WRESTLECADE – WINSTON-SALEM, NC

December 20 – WRESTLEVERSE FEST – PITTSBURGH, PA

Sting’s “Icon” tour brings the curtain down on his storied career, following his last match at AEW Revolution in 2024, where he teamed with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks and retire as AEW World Tag Team Champion. In past interviews, Sting shared that he had once envisioned finishing his career as “Old Man Sting” without the iconic paint, but he will now close this chapter by giving fans one last chance to see him in his trademark look