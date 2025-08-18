×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Report Confirms Ace Austin Joins AEW, Update On Chris Bey Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 18, 2025
Report Confirms Ace Austin Joins AEW, Update On Chris Bey Status

Ace Austin has officially joined All Elite Wrestling. Following his surprise appearance on the August 16 episode of AEW Collision, a new report from Fightful Select has revealed that the former TNA standout has signed a multi-year contract with the promotion. The same report also offered insight into the current situation regarding his former partner Chris Bey.

The deal between Austin and AEW is said to span several years, ending speculation about his future after his contract with TNA Wrestling came to a close earlier in 2025. While TNA hoped to keep him on their roster, the two sides reportedly failed to reach an agreement over financial terms, opening the door for AEW to secure his services.

As for Chris Bey, sources indicate that his status with TNA remains unchanged despite talk of his deal winding down. A serious in-ring injury has put him on the shelf, but he is still under contract and continues to be paid while recovering.

Austin leaves behind a decorated legacy in TNA, where he collected multiple reigns as both X-Division Champion and World Tag Team Champion. His move to AEW adds another major name to their roster as the company continues to expand its talent pool.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy