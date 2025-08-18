Report Confirms Ace Austin Joins AEW, Update On Chris Bey Status

Ace Austin has officially joined All Elite Wrestling. Following his surprise appearance on the August 16 episode of AEW Collision, a new report from Fightful Select has revealed that the former TNA standout has signed a multi-year contract with the promotion. The same report also offered insight into the current situation regarding his former partner Chris Bey.

The deal between Austin and AEW is said to span several years, ending speculation about his future after his contract with TNA Wrestling came to a close earlier in 2025. While TNA hoped to keep him on their roster, the two sides reportedly failed to reach an agreement over financial terms, opening the door for AEW to secure his services.

As for Chris Bey, sources indicate that his status with TNA remains unchanged despite talk of his deal winding down. A serious in-ring injury has put him on the shelf, but he is still under contract and continues to be paid while recovering.

Austin leaves behind a decorated legacy in TNA, where he collected multiple reigns as both X-Division Champion and World Tag Team Champion. His move to AEW adds another major name to their roster as the company continues to expand its talent pool.

