WWE Reportedly Eyeing Surprise ESPN Debut Next Month Opposite AEW All Out

WWE could be appearing on ESPN sooner than expected, with talks underway for a Premium Live Event to air next month ahead of the company’s new media rights deal.

PWInsider reported Sunday that discussions are taking place for an unannounced PLE, tentatively set for Saturday, September 20, to be broadcast on ESPN platforms. This would serve as a preview of what fans can expect from WWE’s official partnership with ESPN, which begins in 2026. Under the new deal, ESPN platforms, including its upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service, will become the exclusive U.S. distributor of WWE PLEs. For now, those events continue to stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

The September date is notable as it falls on the same weekend as AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. WWE is already in the middle of a major broadcast transition, with Raw set to move to Netflix in January 2025 and SmackDown returning to the USA Network later this year. PWInsider noted that details such as the location and broadcast platform are expected to be confirmed this week, though ESPN declined to comment on the report.

Speculation has also surfaced about the branding and direction of the event. WrestleVotes has hinted the name “Wrestlepalooza” is being considered, reviving the moniker once used by ECW in the 1990s. Early reports suggest WWE is eyeing Brock Lesnar versus John Cena as the main event. Lesnar returned at SummerSlam following the main event to attack Cena with an F5, sparking renewed tensions. Cena is still scheduled to meet Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31, but the potential showdown with Lesnar could follow soon after.

One major factor is scheduling, as the September 20 date falls during the heart of the college football season. ESPN’s flagship channels traditionally air football games on Saturday nights, which could push the event to ESPN2 or streaming via ESPN+.

