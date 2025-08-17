John Cena Reflects On Heel Promo That He Says “Bombed”

John Cena has opened up about his first promo as a heel earlier this year, admitting that while the segment did not land the way he hoped, he embraces failure as part of the process and has no regrets about the attempt.

Speaking at Fan Expo Chicago 2025, Cena was asked if the reaction to the promo had left him frustrated.

“I wasn’t upset. No, I failed,” Cena explained. “Ain’t nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went up there and bombed. Shit happens.” He went on to add, “I’ve changed a lot over the years. I’m not the same person I was yesterday.”

The promo in question aired on the March 17, 2025, edition of Monday Night Raw, shortly after Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The lengthy segment saw Cena point the finger at the fans for his change of heart, drawing a split response from the crowd.

Although the promo was not widely praised, the heel run proved successful. Cena went on to secure his record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41 before eventually dropping the title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

